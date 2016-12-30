Boys Basketball: Second-half start lifts Pine Island

Pacing the Panthers was Broc Finstuen, who had 22 points and seven rebounds. Mark Mboya Kotieno added 14 points and eight rebounds, Joe Bauer had 10 points, and Brady Braaten finished with nine in the victory.

Brady Williams was the Eagles' top scorer with 20 points and seven rebounds. Kale Pike and Brady Glynn were both in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.