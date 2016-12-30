Boys Basketball: Goodhue wins Grand Meadow tourney

Goodhue (10-0) resumes Hiawatha Valley League play Friday, January 6 at home against Kenyon-Wanamingo.

Wednesday

Goodhue 58, LeRoy-Ostrander 36

The backcourt duo of Taylor Buck and Ben Opsahl managed to push Goodhue past LeRoy-Ostrnader for a 58-36 opening-round victory at the Grand Meadow invitational Wednesday.

Buck was the Wildcats' top scorer with 17 points along with five rebounds and a pair of steals while Opsahl tallied 16 points, five rebounds and three steals. Jacob McNamara just missed a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds along with a team-high five assists.