Boys Basketball: Goodhue wins Grand Meadow tourney
Goodhue won the four-team Grand Meadow invitational on Thursday, beating the host Superlarks by a score of 55-22.
Taylor Buck put in a team-high 15 points for the Wildcats while also accounting for four rebounds and two steals. Lucas Thomforde added eight points, four rebounds and two steals, and Jacob McNamara finished with eight points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals. Ben Opsahl tallied nine points and six rebounds.
Goodhue (10-0) resumes Hiawatha Valley League play Friday, January 6 at home against Kenyon-Wanamingo.
Wednesday
Goodhue 58, LeRoy-Ostrander 36
The backcourt duo of Taylor Buck and Ben Opsahl managed to push Goodhue past LeRoy-Ostrnader for a 58-36 opening-round victory at the Grand Meadow invitational Wednesday.
Buck was the Wildcats' top scorer with 17 points along with five rebounds and a pair of steals while Opsahl tallied 16 points, five rebounds and three steals. Jacob McNamara just missed a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds along with a team-high five assists.