Girls Basketball: Pine Island nets wins over L-A, BA

Brooke Sinning paced Pine Island with 14 points, six rebounds and four steals, and Eliza Warneke nearly had a double-double with 11 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Autumn Pin came up with 13 points and six assists, and Emilie Rucker added 11 points and seven rebounds.

On Thursday, the Panthers beat Winona Cotter 53-52. Results were not available at press time.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Pine Island (8-2) has a non-conference game against Legacy Christian before resuming Hiawatha Valley League action on Friday, Jan. 6 at home against Stewartville.

Tuesday

Pine Island 63, Bethlehem Academy 44

Eliza Warneke's impact was felt all over the floor on Tuesday as Pine Island opened the week with a 63-44 non-conference win against Bethlehem Academy Tuesday in Faribault.

Warneke finished the night with 22 points, 16 rebounds, four steals and four blocks. Autumn Pin came up with 10 points, four steals, three rebounds and three assists, and Emilie Rucker added eight points in the victory. Leah Anderton hauled in10 rebounds to go with five points for the Panthers.