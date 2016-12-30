Girls Basketball: Goodhue wins home tournament

Against BBE, Sydney Lodermeier had 21 points and six rebounds after a 22-point, 11-rebound effort against LPHT. Maddy Miller had 14 points and four steals in the final, with McKenzie Ryan adding 12 points.

In the opener, Miller had 16 points and nine boards, while Ryan had 14 points. Emily Benrud had 12 points and 11 rebounds against LPHT.

Goodhue (10-2) hits the road on Friday, Jan. 6 to face Kenyon-Wanamingo.