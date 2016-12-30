Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Girls Basketball: Goodhue wins home tournament

    By resports Today at 4:00 p.m.

    Goodhue won its own tournament on Thursday with a 58-39 victory over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa. On Wednesday, the Wildcats advanced to the final with a 77-54 win over Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity.

    Against BBE, Sydney Lodermeier had 21 points and six rebounds after a 22-point, 11-rebound effort against LPHT. Maddy Miller had 14 points and four steals in the final, with McKenzie Ryan adding 12 points.

    In the opener, Miller had 16 points and nine boards, while Ryan had 14 points. Emily Benrud had 12 points and 11 rebounds against LPHT.

    Goodhue (10-2) hits the road on Friday, Jan. 6 to face Kenyon-Wanamingo.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolgirls basketballGoodhue Wildcats
    resports
    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
    Advertisement