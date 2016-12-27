Autumn Pin and Emilie Rucker each had 13 points for the Panthers, while Eliza Warneke had 12 and Mikayla Radtke had 11. Warneke also had 12 rebounds, Rucker had six assists and Pin had four steals.

“We had a very balanced offensive attack, and moved the ball well,” said Pine Island head coach Scott Miller. “We were able to keep our turnovers down and our guards – Emilie, Autumn and Brooke – did a great job setting up teammates with great shots.”

The Panthers (5-2) host Bethlehem Academy on Tuesday, and then play in the Winona State Invitational on Wednesday and Thursday.

K-W 89, Winona Cotter 66

Mara Quam had 41 points to lead Kenyon-Wanamingo to an 89-66 victory over Winona Cotter on Friday in the HVL-TRC Showdown at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

Quam added five rebounds and five assists, while Megan Flom (15) and Savannah Bleess (14) each reached double figures as well.

Cotter was led by Gabby Bowlin's 32 points.

The Knights (5-1) play in the Hayfield Tournament beginning on Wednesday.

Z-M 63, Lewiston-Altura 28

Led by Makayla Arendt's 14 points and nine rebounds, Zumbrota-Mazeppa cruised to a 63-28 victory over winless Lewiston-Altura on Friday in the HVL-TRC Showdown at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

Eleven other Cougars also scored, with Ali Hunstad pulling down 14 boards to go with her six points.

Z-M (5-5) is off until Jan. 3, a home date and return to Hiawatha Valley League play against Lake City.