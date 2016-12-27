Boys Basketball: Area teams 3-0 at HVL-TRC Showdown

Alex Guse added 12 points, six assists and six rebounds for the Cougars, while Jacob Niebuhr finished with 15 points, three assists and six boards.

David Penrose led PEM with 11 points, two assists and two steals.

Z-M (6-1) will head south to play in the Winona State Invitational today and Thursday.

Pine Island 76, Dover-Eyota 53

Nearly half of Pine Island's scoring came from its reserves Friday, and it resulted in a 76-53 victory over Dover-Eyota in the HVL-TRC Showdown at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

Mark Mboya (12 points, six rebounds), Jacob Weber (11 points) and Drew Lohmeyer (11 points) all came off the bench to reach double figures against the Eagles. Broc Finstuen had a team-high 20 points and seven assists for the Panthers.

On Thursday and Friday, Pine Island (5-1) will play in the St. Charles invitational.

Goodhue 68, Fillmore Central 42

Ben Opsahl's 20 points led Goodhue to an easy 68-42 victory over Fillmore Central in the HVL-TRC Showdown at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester on Friday. The Wildcats held the Falcons to 18 points in the first half, and had a 13-point lead going into halftime.

Jacob McNamara had 13 points, with Opsahl adding a team-high eight rebounds, three assists and four steals in the win.

Samuel Peters had 20 points for Fillmore Central.

The Wildcats (8-0) will put their perfect record on the line today against LeRoy-Ostrander in the first game of the Grand Meadow Invitational. Goodhue faces the hosts on Thursday.