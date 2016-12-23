Wrestling: K-W sweeps, Lake City splits tri
Kenyon-Wanamingo had no problem taking out Lake City and Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial on Thursday, beating the Tigers, 69-0, and LCWM, 77-0. Lake City beat LCWM, 54-27, to complete the triangular.
For K-W, Bray Olson (113 pounds), Bradley Kish (132), Tyler Ryan (152) and Matthew Houglum (160) all won both their matches by fall. Lake City's Luke Skifton (113), Tanner Frank (126), Matt Wooding (132), Denilzo Baltazar (138), Derek Meincke (145), Carl Kozlowski (152) and Ivan Vargas (220) all won by fall against LCWM.
K-W will be at The Clash National Duals at the Rochester Regional Sports Center Dec. 30-31, while Lake City is off until a home triangular against Goodhue and Hayfield on Jan. 5.