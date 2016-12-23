Wrestling: K-W sweeps, Lake City splits tri

For K-W, Bray Olson (113 pounds), Bradley Kish (132), Tyler Ryan (152) and Matthew Houglum (160) all won both their matches by fall. Lake City's Luke Skifton (113), Tanner Frank (126), Matt Wooding (132), Denilzo Baltazar (138), Derek Meincke (145), Carl Kozlowski (152) and Ivan Vargas (220) all won by fall against LCWM.

K-W will be at The Clash National Duals at the Rochester Regional Sports Center Dec. 30-31, while Lake City is off until a home triangular against Goodhue and Hayfield on Jan. 5.