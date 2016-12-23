Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Boys Basketball: Z-M surges by Litchfield

    By resports on Dec 23, 2016 at 8:53 a.m.

    Down by six at halftime, Zumbrota-Mazeppa outscored Litchfield 27-18 in the second half to come away with a 46-43 non-conference win Thursday night in Litchfield. 

    Isaiah Nolte neared a double-double with eight points and eight rebounds. Jacob Niebuhr and Isaiah Stueber tied for the team lead with nine points, with Niebuhr adding four steals and three rebounds. Alex Guse chipped in with eight points and seven boards. 

    The Dragons had a game-high 13 points courtesy of Owen Boerema, who also had six rebounds. Alex Gruenke and Noah Kreger each came up with nine points.

    Z-M (5-1) is set to face Plainview-Elgin-Millville in the HVL vs. TRC Showdown at 2:15 p.m. Friday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. 

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolboys basketballZumbrota-Mazeppa Cougars
    resports
    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
    Advertisement