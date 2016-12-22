Boys Basketball: Lake City moves to 6-0

For the third straight year, Lake City starts the season at 6-0 following a 69-46 non-conference win at Lewiston-Altura on Thursday.

Marc Kjos scored 15 of his career-high 18 points in the first half, helping the Tigers build a 46-21 halftime lead. Zach Bremer had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Nathan Heise was second on the team with 13 points.