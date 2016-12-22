Boys Basketball: Lake City moves to 6-0
For the third straight year, Lake City starts the season at 6-0 following a 69-46 non-conference win at Lewiston-Altura on Thursday.
Marc Kjos scored 15 of his career-high 18 points in the first half, helping the Tigers build a 46-21 halftime lead. Zach Bremer had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Nathan Heise was second on the team with 13 points.
Lake City will play in the Rochester Rotary tournament, starting on Thursday Dec. 29 against Rosemount. Tipoff is set for 2:15 p.m. On day two, the Tigers will take on either Rochester John Marshall or Robbinsdale Cooper.