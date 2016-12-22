Boys Basketball: Bombers tripped up by Hayfield
Cannon Falls managed to cut Hayfield's lead down to seven, but the Bombers could not corral the Vikings' 3-point shooters in a 54-44 Hiawatha Valley League loss on Thursday.
Cobie Vagts scored 14 of his game-high 18 points in the second half for Cannon Falls while Anthony Hurton finished with nine points in the loss. No other Bomber scored more than four points.
Trace Tebay came up with 15 points for Hayfield, followed by 11 points apiece from Drew Olive and Mason Tapp.
Cannon Falls (2-4, 2-2 HVL) plays in the HVL vs. TRC Showdown at 8:30 p.m. Friday against Caledonia at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.