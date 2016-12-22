Girls Basketball: Wildcats grab non-conference win

Miller finished the game with 20 points along with six steals, followed by McKenzie Ryan, who hit four 3-pointers on the way to a 14-point night. Sydney Lodermeier came up with 13 points, and Emily Benrud approached a double-double with eight points and 12 rebounds.

Haley Finstuen was the Eagles' top scorer with 11 points. No other D-E player put up double digits.

Goodhue (8-2) is set to compete in the HVL vs. TRC Showdown at 6:45 p.m. Friday against Caledonia at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.