    Girls Basketball: Wildcats grab non-conference win

    By resports Today at 10:31 p.m.

    Maddy Miller led a trio of Goodhue players in double digits as the Wildcats pulled away for a 71-50 non-conference win at Dover-Eyota on Thursday. 

    Miller finished the game with 20 points along with six steals, followed by McKenzie Ryan, who hit four 3-pointers on the way to a 14-point night. Sydney Lodermeier came up with 13 points, and Emily Benrud approached a double-double with eight points and 12 rebounds. 

    Haley Finstuen was the Eagles' top scorer with 11 points. No other D-E player put up double digits.

    Goodhue (8-2) is set to compete in the HVL vs. TRC Showdown at 6:45 p.m. Friday against Caledonia at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. 

    resports
    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
