Girls Basketball: Z-M can't close gap against K-M

The Cougars were led by guard Lyndsey Quam, who shot 11 of 14 from the floor for a career-high 22 points. Behind her was Ali Hunstad, who tallied 17 points.

“The nice thing about Ali was there were times there where she went up against Scott, put it up in her face and hit the shot,” said Z-M head coach Scott Paukert. “Maybe it's because she's young but she wasn't scared. It was kind of fun to watch.

“We played pretty well, we just kind of got out-manned. The closest we got was 11 with five minutes left.”

The Cougars (4-5, 2-4 HVL) play in the HVL vs. TRC Showdown at 10:45 a.m. Friday against Lewiston-Altura.