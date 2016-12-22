Boys Basketball: Goodhue's roll continues

Along with McNamara's big nine, the Wildcats also got strong outings from Ben and Sam Opsahl. Ben tallied 17 points, four assists, five rebounds and two steals while Sam finished with 12 points and three assists. Taylor Buck chimed in with eight points and three assists in the victory.

For the Eagles, Kale Pike was the only player in double digits with 11 points.

Goodhue (7-0) will take on Fillmore Central in the HVL vs. TRC Showdown at 11:45 a.m. Friday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.