Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Boys Basketball: Goodhue's roll continues

    By resports Today at 9:19 p.m.

    Behind a 19-point, eight-rebound effort from Jacob McNamara, Goodhue kept its undefeated record intact on Thursday with a 62-42 non-conference win against Dover-Eyota in Goodhue.

    Along with McNamara's big nine, the Wildcats also got strong outings from Ben and Sam Opsahl. Ben tallied 17 points, four assists, five rebounds and two steals while Sam finished with 12 points and three assists. Taylor Buck chimed in with eight points and three assists in the victory.

    For the Eagles, Kale Pike was the only player in double digits with 11 points.

    Goodhue (7-0) will take on Fillmore Central in the HVL vs. TRC Showdown at 11:45 a.m. Friday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.  

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolboys basketballRed Wing
    resports
    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
    Advertisement
    randomness