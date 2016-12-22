Girls Basketball: Outside shooters lift K-W over Z-M

Quam had a game-high 25 points while Riley Dummer added 13 points, with three 3-pointers, and Savannah Bleess had 15 points, including two makes from beyond the arc. Tess Hokanson had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Morgan Burow nearly had a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds for the Knights.

The Cougars got 17 points from Makayla Arendt, followed by 15 for Ali Hunstad.

Both teams will play in the HVL vs. Three Rivers Conference Showdown Friday with K-W (4-1, 3-0 HVL) against Winona Cotter at 12:30 p.m. Z-M (4-4, 2-3 HVL) heads to Kasson-Mantorville Thursday before going against Lewiston-Altura at 10:45 a.m. Friday at the HVL vs. TRC Showdown.