Girls Basketball: Goodhue's defense shuts down Cannon Falls

McKenzie Ryan paced the Wildcats with 14 points, followed by seven points and four rebounds from Sydney Lodermeier and six poince apiece from Megan Ryan, Maddy Miller and Lexie Lodermeier. Ten players scored points for Goodhue in the victory.

Kara Loeschke had a team-high 10 points for Cannon Falls, followed by five points for Kalysa Banks.

The Wildcats (7-2, 3-1 HVL) head to Dover-Eyota on Thursday while the Bombers (0-7, 0-5 HVL) will face Trinity School in the opening round of the Randolph holiday tournament on Tuesday Dec. 27.