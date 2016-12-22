Boys Basketball: Marien leads Lake City over Pine Island

The Tigers were led by Mitch Marien's game-high 23 points, which included a 10-for-12 night from the free-throw line.Marc Kjos (15) and Reid Gastner (11) also scored in double figures for Lake City.

Pine Island was paced by Broc Finstuen's 21 points in the loss.

Lake City (5-0, 3-0 HVL) heads to Lewiston-Altura on Thursday, while Pine Island (4-1, 2-1) face Dover-Eyota on Friday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester in the HVL-TRC Showdown.