Boys Basketball: Z-M bottles up K-W

Alex Guse led Z-M with 17 points, while Jacob Niebuhr added 14 in the win.Niebuhr also had 11 rebounds and four steals, while Landon Rauen had a team-high four assists.

Jack Beulke and Gavin Roosen both had 13 points to lead the Knights.

Z-M (4-1, 2-1 HVL) visits Litchfield on Thursday, then faces Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Friday at the Mayco Civic Center in Rochester in the rescheduled HVL-TRC Showdown. K-W (0-6, 0-3) will look for its first win on Wednesday, Dec. 28, against Hayfield in the first game of the Vikings' tournament.