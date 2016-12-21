But, the next man steps up and the success continues for Goodhue, which moved to 6-0 on the year after a 56-42 Hiawatha Valley League win over Cannon Falls on Tuesday night.

“We try to have a system program. Nine-through-12, there's not a lot of things that change,” said Wildcats head coach Matt Halverson. “What's nice is that a sophomore can come up and play varsity and have a general idea of what we're trying to do. They haven't left any gaps in our defense. Offensively, they take good shots and feed the guys we want to have shots given to. They've overall just embraced their roles.”

“Next man up, that's the mentality,” said Goodhue senior center Jacob McNamara. “We have guys go down, we got quality guys behind them. We got some great young players and the seniors bring good leadership. We all jell well together.”

And on Tuesday, Goodhue's brand of high-pressure zone defense and ball movement on offense was in full force, save for an early 10-7 Bombers lead thanks to junior guard Ryan Dirckx. Finding a way to crack the Wildcats' half-court trap, Dirckx hit a pair of 3-pointers to go along with a pair of layups from Cobie Vagts.

Goodhue made the adjustment to a half-court defense, throwing in some box-and-one to slow down Dirckx to the usual 2-3 zone.

“(Dirckx) is the one that makes them go,” Halverson said. “We didn't do a great job of communicating, and credit him for getting open.”

Cannon Falls' lead went away after a post-up by McNamara and a 3-pointer from Ben Opsahl, which began a 21-2 run for Goodhue that put the team ahead 28-12 with 3 minutes, 38 seconds left before half. The Wildcats went into the break with a 31-18 advantage.

“We struggled in the half-court to score against them,” said Bombers head coach Josh Davisson. “Some of our inexperience showed. I told the guys that we were a handful of mistakes away from being a better basketball team. A couple of rushed passes, rushed shots, leaving our feet and making some errors. We know as an inexperienced team we're going to have to work our way through and get 26 games of experience and hope that by the time we play that 27th game and get into the playoffs, we can be that team we can be potentially.”

Cannon Falls got it to within 11 points early in the second half before an eight-point Goodhue run put the score at 41-22.

Coming back from a 19-point deficit is already tough. Against the Wildcats, Davisson knows it's extra challenging.

“If you're down six against Goodhue, you may as well be down 15 because they're so patient with the ball,” Davisson said. “The hardest thing with our team being inexperienced is when you're down, you have to fight the inclination to come down and chuck the ball. We got into that a few times and that helped them pull away in the second half. To Goodhue's credit, that's what they do.”

Leading that charge for the Wildcats was McNamara, who finished the game with 18 points on 8 of 11 shooting to go with five rebounds, four assists and three steals. He was also 2-for-3 from 3-point range.

Sam Opsahl followed with 14 points and four rebounds, and Ben Opsahl tallied 11 points off the bench along with four assists, three rebounds and a pair of steals.

“We had some great play-calling and the guards got me the ball,” McNamara said. “(Cannon Falls) doubled down on the kick-out and we hit the outside shots, and that opened up the inside.”

Dirckx had a game-high 21 points, with three 3-pointers. Vagts followed with 14 points while no other Bombers player had more than three points.

Goodhue (6-0, 4-0 HVL) hosts Dover-Eyota on Thursday before taking on Fillmore Central in the rescheduled HVL vs. Three Rivers Conference Showdown at 11:45 a.m. Friday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Cannon Falls (2-3, 2-1 HVL) will host Hayfield Thursday before their game in the HVL vs. TRC Showdown at 8:30 p.m. against Caledonia.