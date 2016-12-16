Girls Basketball: Wildcats rebound from loss to beat Triton

Sydney Lodermeier had a game-high 22 points to go with seven rebounds for the Wildcats while Maddy Miller added 20 points, five steals and five rebounds. Lexie Lodermeier came up with eight points, and McKenzie Ryan tallied seven in the victory.

“Tonight was really the result of awesome ball movement and really unselfish play,” said Goodhue head coach Josh Wieme. “When that ball is moving and everyone is a threat on the floor, our offense looks really good. … Our defense gave them some fits but more than anything, it was good ball movement.”

Nicole Kress had a team-high 13 points for Triton while Alexis Melder added 10 points.

The Wildcats (6-2, 3-1 HVL) will face Caledonia at 6:45 p.m. Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester for the HVL vs. Three Rivers Conference Showdown.