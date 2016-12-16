Boys Basketball: Goodhue's defense rattles Triton
Triton barely reached double-digits in both halves as Goodhue rolled the Cobras, 57-21, on Thursday.
The Wildcats dominated the Hiawatha Valley League game with 13 steals and holding Triton's scorers to a high of four individually.
Jacob McNamara had 16 points and five boards, while Mitchell Hemenway totaled 12 points in the win. Lucas Thomforde had four steals for the Wildcats, and Ben Opsahl had seven points, four rebounds and a pair of steals.
Goodhue (5-0, 3-0 HVL) will play in the HVL-TRC Showdown on Saturday against Fillmore Central. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.