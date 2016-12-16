Boys Basketball: Goodhue's defense rattles Triton

Jacob McNamara had 16 points and five boards, while Mitchell Hemenway totaled 12 points in the win. Lucas Thomforde had four steals for the Wildcats, and Ben Opsahl had seven points, four rebounds and a pair of steals.

Goodhue (5-0, 3-0 HVL) will play in the HVL-TRC Showdown on Saturday against Fillmore Central. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.