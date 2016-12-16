Wrestling: St. Charles edges Lake City

Joey Kozlowski and Luke Skifton both won by major decision to start the meet, with Tanner Frank earning a decision at 126 pounds.

St. Charles then scored a technical fall and a decision at 126 and 132, respectively, to cut the Tigers' lead to 11-8.

Lake City's Denilzo Baltazar and St. Charles' Cristian Chavez alternated pins, but Lane Heim gave the Saints a 20-17 lead with a fall at 152.

Carl Kozlowski's decision at 160 tied the dual, but two majors from Bennett Sikkink and Logan Wendt, at 170 and 182, handed St. Charles a 28-20 lead. That eight-point barrier was too much after Tiger Edwin Vazquez's decision at 195 came before Saint Jake Stokes did the same at 220. That rendered Gabe Vargas' forfeit win at 285 a moot point for Lake City.

The Tigers are scheduled to participate in an invitational in Northfield on Saturday.