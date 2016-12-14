Girls Basketball: Second-half run puts Hayfield past Goodhue

Hayfield's duo of Maggie Streightiff and Carrie Rutledge set the tone with 23 and 16 points, respectively.

Mariah Tipcke, Sydney Lodermeier and McKenzie Ryan each had a team-high eight points for the Wildcats, with Lodermeier grabbing eight boards. Maddy Miller added seven points and six rebounds.

“The shots were not falling tonight,” said Goodhue head coach Josh Wieme.

The Wildcats (5-2, 2-1 HVL) heads to Dodge Center on Thursday to face Triton.