    Girls Basketball: Z-M clinches first HVL win

    By resports Today at 1:21 p.m.

    Zumbrota-Mazeppa moved to .500 on the year, thanks to a 67-55 Hiawatha Valley League win at Triton on Tuesday.

    Makayla Arendt put forth a monster effort for the Cougars with 14 points, 16 rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Ali Hunstad nearly had a double-double with a team-high 15 points to go with nine rebounds, and Natalie Quam tallied 11 points and seven steals. Lyndsey Quam had nine points for Z-M, which got its first conference win of the year.

    Kendra Petersohn was the Cobras' top scorer with 13 points.

    On Thursday, the Cougars (3-3, 1-2 HVL) play host to Cannon Falls.

    resports
    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
