Girls Basketball: Z-M clinches first HVL win

Makayla Arendt put forth a monster effort for the Cougars with 14 points, 16 rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Ali Hunstad nearly had a double-double with a team-high 15 points to go with nine rebounds, and Natalie Quam tallied 11 points and seven steals. Lyndsey Quam had nine points for Z-M, which got its first conference win of the year.