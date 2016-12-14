Boys Basketball: Lake City dominates K-M

The Tigers had four players score in double digits for the fourth-straight game, with Marc Kjos leading the way with 18 points, 15 of which were scored in the second half. Nathan Heise had 17 points, all in the first half, with Mitch Marien (11) and Zach Bremer (10) also adding two handfuls of points.

Lake City hit 15 3-pointers in the game, and 11 in the first half.

Hunter Bzoskie led the KoMets with 13 points.

Lake City (4-0, 2-0 HVL) will face St. Charles in the finale of the HVL-Three Rivers Conference Showdown on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.