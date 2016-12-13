Dance Team: Tigers' Kick, Cougars' Jazz second at Z-M invite

In High Kick, Lake City led the way among local teams with a second-place score of 325 points while Z-M was fourth with 309 and Goodhue fifth with 264. St. Charles won with 331 points.

The host Cougars were second in Jazz with 300 points, compared to St. Charles' 305. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Houston and Triton made up the rest of the top five.

Cannon Falls High Kick 1st in Fridley

Making the trek to the Minneapolis suburbs Saturday, Cannon Falls took first place in the Class 1A High Kick to go with a third-place finish in 1A Jazz at the Fridley invitational.

The Bomber Dance Team had 340 points to secure the High Kick title, beating Lac qui Parle Valley, PACT Charter, Wabasha-Kellogg and Brooklyn Center. In Jazz, LQPV was the winner with 331, followed by PACT Charter with 297 and Cannon Falls with 283. Wabasha-Kellogg and Brooklyn Center rounded out the top five.

“We were once again happy with the performances we put on the floor,” said Cannon Falls head coach Jamie Swenning. “The changes we continue to make in Kick are working well and the girls looked great out on the floor. Jazz looked good on Saturday as well. We cleaned up some of the errors we had last week and every time they compete the dance, it gets better and better.”