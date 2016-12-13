Search
    Girls Basketball: Pine Island fends off Caledonia

    By resports Today at 3:32 p.m.

    With a 44-36 lead at halftime, Pine Island managed to keep Caledonia at arm's length at the end of Saturday's non-conference game for a 66-59 victory at Pine Island.

    Two Panthers nearly finished with double-doubles in the game as Eliza Warneke had a team-high 17 points with eight rebounds while Mikayla Radtke added nine points – on three 3-pointers – and eight boards. Autumn Pin tallied 15 points, and Emilie Rucker added 11 points and four rebounds in the victory.

    Caledonia was led by Abby Bauer and Katie Tornstrom, who finished with 22 and 21 points, respectively.

    On Tuesday, Pine Island (3-1) returns to Hiawatha Valley League play on the road against Byron, followed by a home matchup with Kasson-Mantorville on Friday.

    resports
    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
