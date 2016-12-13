Girls Basketball: Pine Island fends off Caledonia

Two Panthers nearly finished with double-doubles in the game as Eliza Warneke had a team-high 17 points with eight rebounds while Mikayla Radtke added nine points – on three 3-pointers – and eight boards. Autumn Pin tallied 15 points, and Emilie Rucker added 11 points and four rebounds in the victory.

Caledonia was led by Abby Bauer and Katie Tornstrom, who finished with 22 and 21 points, respectively.

On Tuesday, Pine Island (3-1) returns to Hiawatha Valley League play on the road against Byron, followed by a home matchup with Kasson-Mantorville on Friday.