Boys Basketball: Lake City pulls away from Chatfield

Lake City used a 21-6 run to close the game on Friday, giving the Tigers an easy 71-53 victory over Chatfield.

Marc Kjos and Reid Gastner both had 16 points to lead the Tigers, with Mitch Marien adding 15 and Zach Bremer chipping in 10 in the win.

Alex Hompe (15), Parker Fossum (12) and Dillon Bance (11) hit double figures for the Gophers. Lake City (3-0) will continue its eight-game road trip with a game against Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday.

