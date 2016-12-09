Search
    Boys Basketball: Z-M gets by Bethlehem Academy

    By resports on Dec 9, 2016 at 11:30 p.m.

    Isaiah Nolte and Robvon Jackson combined for 28 points to lead Zumbrota-Mazeppa over Bethlehem Academy on Friday, 50-40.

    Alex Guse had 12 points for the Cougars to go with 10 rebounds for the double-double. Nolte pitched in defensively with a pair of steals to add to his 13 points, as did Jackson, who also had three rebounds and three assists.

    Jack Clark led the Cardinals with 17 points.

    Z-M (2-1) will host Triton on Tuesday before a road game at Cannon Falls on Friday.

