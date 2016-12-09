Search
    Boys Basketball: Goodhue stumps Hayfield

    By resports on Dec 9, 2016 at 11:29 p.m.

    Goodhue turned in a great defensive second half on Friday, and turned a tie game at halftime into a 45-35 victory over Hayfield.

    The Hiawatha Valley League tilt was tied 23-23 at the break, but the Wildcats held the Vikings to just 12 points in the second half while scoring 22 of their own.

    Taylor Buck had 16 points to lead Goodhue, adding two assists and three rebounds in the win. Jacob McNamara had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats. Trace Tebay had 15 points for Hayfield.

    Goodhue (3-0, 2-0 HVL) hosts Lyle-Pacelli on Saturday.

    resports
    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
