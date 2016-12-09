Boys Basketball: Cannon Falls late to the game, wins anyway

Cannon Falls was down 23-15 at halftime, and once trailed by 15 in the first half. The Bombers didn't score a point for the first nine minutes of the game, trailed until two minutes remained in the second, and never led by more than three.

After Triton tied the game late, Bomber Ryan Dirckx made a layup with two seconds left and Triton hit the rim at the buzzer. Cannon Falls' Anthony Hurton finished with 15 points, most of which came on four 3-pointers. Cobie Vagts had 12 points, and went 7 of 8 from the free-throw line, with Dirckx adding 11 points and Carlton Lindow seven in the win.

Nick Roussopoulos led Triton with 15 points.

Cannon Falls (1-2, 1-0 HVL) is at Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday.