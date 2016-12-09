Search
    Girls Basketball: Hayfield halts Lake City's winning streak

    By resports on Dec 9, 2016 at 11:27 p.m.

    Lake City's four-game winning streak to begin the season came to an end on Friday with a 72-46 loss to Hiawatha Valley League opponent Hayfield.

    Daynalyn Jostock had a team high 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers, while Laura Heitman finished with 12 points, six boards and five assists in the loss.

    Maggie Streightiff led all scorers with 23 points, and teammate Kate Kruger added 15 points for the Vikings.

    Lake City (4-1, 1-1 HVL) hosts Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday.

    resports
    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
