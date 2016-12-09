Search
    Girls Basketball: Z-M upends Bethlehem Academy

    By resports on Dec 9, 2016 at 11:27 p.m.

    Zumbrota-Mazeppa halted a three-game losing streak and picked up its second win of the season by downing Bethlehem Academy, 52-43, in non-conference action on Friday night.

    Natalie Majerus had 13 points and five steals and Ali Hunstad also had 13 points for the Cougars. Makayla Arendt had a double-double for Z-M with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

    Keely Skluzacek had a game-high 20 points for the Cardinals.

    The Cougars (2-3) will head to Dodge Center on Tuesday to face Triton.

