Girls Basketball: Z-M upends Bethlehem Academy
Zumbrota-Mazeppa halted a three-game losing streak and picked up its second win of the season by downing Bethlehem Academy, 52-43, in non-conference action on Friday night.
Natalie Majerus had 13 points and five steals and Ali Hunstad also had 13 points for the Cougars. Makayla Arendt had a double-double for Z-M with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Keely Skluzacek had a game-high 20 points for the Cardinals.
The Cougars (2-3) will head to Dodge Center on Tuesday to face Triton.