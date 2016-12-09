Girls Basketball: Wildcats' defense steps up against Byron

Lodermeier came off the bench to defend Bears' 6-foot-5 post Ayoka Lee. Lee finished with 18 points, but only six came after halftime.

“Lexie really slowed her down,” said Goodhue head coach Josh Wieme, who got his 200th career win on Thursday. “I can't say enough about the defense she played against Lee. Defensively, the Wildcats were fantastic tonight. It was a great defense effort.”

Sydney Lodermeier was a rebound away from a double-double for the Wildcats with 20 points, including three 3-pointers, and nine rebounds. Maddy Miller added 18 points and four boards, and Lexie finished with seven rebounds and two points.

On Saturday, Goodhue (5-1, 2-0 HVL) faces Section 1A rival Lyle-Pacelli in Goodhue.