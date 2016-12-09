Search
    Girls Basketball: Lake City still perfect

    By resports Today at 9:44 a.m.

    Lake City improved to 4-0 on Thursday night after disposing of Chatfield 65-31 in non-conference play at Lincoln High School.

    Daynalyn Jostock had a double-double for the Tigers with 28 points and 14 rebounds. Allison Kubista hit five 3-pointers for 15 points to go with five steals, Julia Anderson tallied 13 points, and Deandra Oelkers facilitated the offense with seven assists to go along with three points.

    Lake City will try to end the week with the undefeated record intact when it hosts Hayfield on Friday.

    resports
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
