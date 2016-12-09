Boys Basketball: Panthers grab another non-conference win
Pine Island improved to 2-0 on Thursday after holding on for a 70-58 non-conference win over Lewiston-Altura.
"It was a game of runs," said Panthers head coach Jim McNamara. "We built up a 15-point lead midway through the first half, but L-A cut it to seven by halftime. We started strong in the second half and got the lead up to 12 but L-A cut it to five with seven minutes left. We out-rebounded the Cardinals by 16 tonight which helped get our transition game going and led to some layup baskets."
Broc Finstuen led the way for Pine Island with 27 points, 12 rebounds and four steals. Camden Heepke added 14 points and six steals, and Joe Bauer also finished in double digits with 10 points along with five boards.
Spencer Speltz was L-A's top scorer with 24 points. Marcus Weaver (12) and Alex Brown (11) also finished in double figures.
The Panthers end their three-game season-opening road trip Friday at Kasson-Mantorville before the first home game against Byron on Tuesday.