Boys Basketball: Panthers grab another non-conference win

Broc Finstuen led the way for Pine Island with 27 points, 12 rebounds and four steals. Camden Heepke added 14 points and six steals, and Joe Bauer also finished in double digits with 10 points along with five boards.

Spencer Speltz was L-A's top scorer with 24 points. Marcus Weaver (12) and Alex Brown (11) also finished in double figures.

The Panthers end their three-game season-opening road trip Friday at Kasson-Mantorville before the first home game against Byron on Tuesday.