Boys Basketball: Bethlehem Academy edges Randolph

A chance to win at the horn fell just short as Randolph took a 43-42 loss to Bethlehem Academy on Tuesday.

Grant Otte led the Rockets with 17 points, while Calvin Stoesz and Joey Erickson each added seven points. Jack Clark (14) and Brenden Trump (10) each scored in double figures for the Cardinals.

Randolph (1-1) is off the rest of the week with a Tuesday road trip to Lyle-Pacelli coming up.

resports The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. sports@republican-eagle.com (651) 301-7878