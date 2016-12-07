Girls Basketball: Lake City trips up Cannon Falls

Julia Anderson had 11 points for the Tigers, who held a 24-17 lead at halftime. Tatum Pickar had a team-high 14 points for the Bombers, with Kaly Banks adding 10 points and 13 rebounds. Kara Loeschke had eight rebounds and four assists in the loss.

The Tigers (3-0, 1-0 HVL) will host Chatfield on Thursday while the Bombers (0-3, 0-1) will head to Rochester to face Lourdes on Friday.