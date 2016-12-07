Search
Kuehni sentenced to probation, jail time in fatal shooting case

    Boys Basketball: Goodhue stymies Blooming Prairie

    By resports Today at 9:49 a.m.

    A defensive struggle in the second half played into the hands of Goodhue on Tuesday as the Wildcats topped Blooming Prairie, 54-41.

    The two teams combined for 31 points over the final 18 minutes, with the Awesome Blossoms accounting for just a dozen of those.

    Sam McNamara (15 points, seven rebounds) and Mitchell Hemenway (14 points) led the way for Goodhue, which held a 35-29 lead at halftime. Jake Ressler's 10 points was Blooming Prairie's highest output.

    Goodhue (2-0) will head to Hayfield on Friday and will host Lyle-Pacelli on Saturday.

    resports
    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
