Girls Basketball: Wildcats back on track with win

Leading 44-18 at half, the Wildcats got 27 points, five rebounds and five steals from senior Maddy Miller. Sydney Lodermeier came up with 13 points, eight rebounds and six steals, and Mariah Tipcke added 12 points. Emily Benrud tallied seven points and corralled seven rebounds.

Goodhue forced the Awesome Blossoms into 30 turnovers.

“The girls were played with a lot of energy today. We certainly wanted to have a good bounce-back from our loss over the weekend,” said Wildcats' head coach Josh Wieme. “No one for Blooming finished in double figures.”

Goodhue's next three games are at home: Byron on Thursday, Lyle-Pacelli Saturday and Hayfield on Dec. 13.