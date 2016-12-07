Wrestling: K-W crushes Cannon Falls

But that was all the Knights would allow in a 69-9 victory that included five forfeit wins and five wins by fall.

Cooper Peterson won a 4-0 decision over Alec Johnson to open the dual with Cannon Falls taking a 3-0 lead after the 106-pound match. The turnaround for K-W began right after Strelow's win at 113 as Jeron Matson won by forfeit at 120. Tyler Craig (126), Bradley Kish (132) and Seth Brossard (138) followed with pins, and Nathan Bauer (145) won without wrestling. Tyler Ryan (152) and Matthew Houglum (160) pinned their opponents, as did Jesse Jackson (285). The other non-forfeit win was Peyton Hilke's 4-2 decision over Hayden Strain at 182.

On Friday, K-W will travel to Goodhue for another dual, while Cannon Falls will head to Dodge Center to face Triton and St. Charles on Thursday.