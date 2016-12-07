Girls Basketball: K-W snags first HVL win

Mara Quam led the Knights' charge with 25 points to go with five steals. K-W's attack was balanced after that, with Savannah Bleess scoring eight points, Tess Hokanson with seven, and Riley Dummer and Megan Flom with six. Flom and Bleess grabbed seven and six rebounds, respectively.

For the Tigers, Erin Lamb led the team with 14 points while Lori Bailey added eight in the loss.

The Knights (2-1, 1-0 HVL) heads to Cannon Falls on Tuesday Dec. 13.