    Girls Basketball: K-W snags first HVL win

    By resports Today at 9:30 a.m.

    Kenyon-Wanamingo moved past the .500 mark on Tuesday, picking up a 61-42 win over Stewartville in its Hiawatha Valley League opener at Stewartville.

    Mara Quam led the Knights' charge with 25 points to go with five steals. K-W's attack was balanced after that, with Savannah Bleess scoring eight points, Tess Hokanson with seven, and Riley Dummer and Megan Flom with six. Flom and Bleess grabbed seven and six rebounds, respectively.

    For the Tigers, Erin Lamb led the team with 14 points while Lori Bailey added eight in the loss.

    The Knights (2-1, 1-0 HVL) heads to Cannon Falls on Tuesday Dec. 13.

    resports
    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
