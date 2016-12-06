Dance Team: Cannon Falls High Kick wins at Apple Valley

Search
    By resports Today at 3:28 p.m.

    With four area teams in the mix at the Apple Valley Invitational Saturday, Cannon Falls' high kick was the big winner with a first-place finish.

    With high marks in difficulty of kicks and visual effect and creativity, the Bomber Dance Team scored 356 out of 500 points, beating Randolph and Crosby-Ironton for the Class 1A High Kick. Lake City finished in fourth place while Zumbrota-Mazeppa placed eighth out of 10 teams.

    In Class 1A Jazz, BOLD finished as the top team, fending off Zumbrota-Mazeppa and St. Charles. Randolph was fourth, followed by Cannon Falls in fifth.

    Goodhue High Kick second

    Making the trek to the Hayfield Invitational on Saturday, the Goodhue High Kick team placed second in the Class 1A/2A competition.

    With the Wildcats' highest mark coming in routine effectiveness, Goodhue's score of 265 was bested only by Plainview-Elgin-Millville. Rushford-Peterson, hayfield and Lewiston-Altura rounded out the top five.

