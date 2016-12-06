Girls Basketball: MIB blows out Goodhue

In a showdown between two of the top Class 1A teams in Minnesota, what was pegged as a marquee game turned into a laugher with Mountain Iron-Buhl rolling through the defending state champs 78-34 at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic at Hopkins High School Saturday.

It was a humbling experience for the Wildcats, but one that head coach Josh Wieme doesn't want the team to forget.

“We want it to linger. We need it to be a reminder that no matter how successful we are, there are other teams that are pretty good, too. And they're working hard, too,” Wieme said. “Eventually, you're going to face these teams. We'll find a lot of things we can learn from in this game. It'll be a valuable team for us as a team and as individuals.”

Goodhue opened the game with a 3-0 lead but was hampered the rest of the game with turnovers, offensive fouls and an inability to get the ball into the hoop. The Rangers scored 21 straight points to make it a 21-3 game before Lexie Lodermeier scored the first field goal for the Wildcats at the 8-minute, 27-second mark of the first half. Goodhue had just four field goals in the first half as they trailed 37-16.

“It's easy to look at 78 and say, oh, we better get better on defense. I think our only problem today was offense,” Wieme said. “If we're converting some 2-on-1s, some 1-on-0s, or getting a decent look with floor balance, the defense becomes a lot easier. Our problem completely today was our offense and our inability to handle their pressure.”

The second half was more of the same for MIB as the high-pressure press made life miserable for Goodhue's offense and 3-pointers kept going in. Putting the game into running time – something the Wildcats are used to doing against their opponents – the Rangers hit 15 3-pointers compared to 14 2-pointers. Leading the charge was Chelsea Mason with 26 points, followed by 17 for Mary Burke and 10 apiece for Macy Savela and Patty Overbye.

“They looked amazing. Very impressive in all the little things,” Wieme said. “Clearly the shooting stands out. Six different players hit threes. Very, very good team that doesn't appear to have a weakness.”

Maddy Miller was the only Wildcat in double digits with 10 points while Sydney Lodermeier had seven points and seven rebounds, and Emily Benrud finished with four points and five rebounds.

Now, in order to defend their title, Goodhue now knows where the bar is at to be a contender yet again.

“We got a ways to go if that's the kind of team we want to compete against,” Wieme said. “Maybe it's a little eye-opening, too. The expectations for us were pretty high and maybe we forgot how hard you have to work to get to those things.”

The Wildcats (3-1) take on Section 1A foe Blooming Prairie Tuesday in Blooming Prairie.