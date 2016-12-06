Wrestling: Z-M dominates Don Hall invite

Michael Majerus (106 pounds), Maverick Jackson (152), Sam Nordquist (160) and Caden Steffen (182) all won gold, while Mike Vath (126), Hayden Stensland (138), Luke Tupper (145) and Hayden Voxland (170) took home silver. Jarret Haglund (220) placed third.

On Saturday, Z-M will be in Wisconsin for another invitational which will be hosted by Eau Claire Memorial.