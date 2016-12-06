Wrestling: Z-M dominates Don Hall invite
Five individual champions led Zumbrota-Mazeppa to the title at the Don Hall Invitational hosted by Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie on Saturday. The Cougars also had four second-place finishes on their way to 193.0 points. Watertown Mayer-Mayer Lutheran was second in the nine-team field with 142.0, and LeSueur-Henderson claimed third with 130.5.
Michael Majerus (106 pounds), Maverick Jackson (152), Sam Nordquist (160) and Caden Steffen (182) all won gold, while Mike Vath (126), Hayden Stensland (138), Luke Tupper (145) and Hayden Voxland (170) took home silver. Jarret Haglund (220) placed third.
On Saturday, Z-M will be in Wisconsin for another invitational which will be hosted by Eau Claire Memorial.