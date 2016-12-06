Wrestling: K-W beats Foley, wins dual tournament

K-W's Kaya Lindell won a 5-1 decision at 220 pounds, which meant the match at 285, which ended with a Falcons' pin, would not be enough for Foley to get the win.

Earlier in the day, the Knights defeated Cambridge-Isanti, 51-6, Chisago Lakes, 66-3, and Hibbing, 67-9.

On Tuesday, K-W hosts a Hiawatha Valley League dual against Cannon Falls.