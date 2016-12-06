Search
    Wrestling: K-W beats Foley, wins dual tournament

    By resports Today at 10:23 a.m.

    Two of the top teams in the state met on Saturday in the finals of the Chisago Lakes Dual Tournament. Class 1A's top-ranked team, Kenyon-Wanamingo, came out on top with a 29-28 victory over Class 2A's second-ranked team Foley.

    K-W's Kaya Lindell won a 5-1 decision at 220 pounds, which meant the match at 285, which ended with a Falcons' pin, would not be enough for Foley to get the win.

    Earlier in the day, the Knights defeated Cambridge-Isanti, 51-6, Chisago Lakes, 66-3, and Hibbing, 67-9.

    On Tuesday, K-W hosts a Hiawatha Valley League dual against Cannon Falls.

    resports
