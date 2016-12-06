Peterson's 106-pound title was the lone Bomber championship, though Hayden Strain took second at 170, losing 8-2 to Bloomington Kennedy's Jake Leicht. Cannon Falls' Chris Modrack was third at 132.

Lake City's Tanner Frank won the 120-pound title by fall over Farmington's Parker Venz. Josh Allen took second at 126 after Billy Reineccius won the gold by 5-1 decision. The Tigers' other top-three finish came from Gabe Vargas, who earned the bronze at 285.

Up next for Cannon Falls is a triangular Thursday in Dodge Center against Triton and St. Charles. Lake City will host Pine Island for a dual on Thursday.