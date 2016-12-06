Search
    Boys Basketball: Z-M runs away from D-E

    By resports Today at 9:16 a.m.

    Seven Zumbrota-Mazeppa players scored between three and nine points, but Isaiah Nolte's 17 led the team to a 58-44 victory over Dover-Eyota on Monday.

    Nolte also had a team-high six rebounds to go with two steals and a pair of assists. Jacob Niebuhr had eight points, five rebounds and four assists for the Cougars, while Alex Guse finished with seven points, four rebounds and four assists.

    Brady Williams had 17 points and five rebounds to lead the Eagles.

    Z-M (1-1) hosts another nonconference game on Friday against Bethlehem Academy.

    resports
    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
