    Girls Basketball: Lake City rolls Cotter

    By resports Today at 9:14 a.m.

    Lake City dominated the first half, then cruised to a 57-41 win over Winona Cotter on Saturday.

    Daynalyn Jostock had double-double with 24 points and 22 rebounds, while Julia Anderson scored 12 points for the Tigers. Laura Heitman just missed on her own double-double with eight points and nine boards.

    Josie Huelskamp's 10 points were the Ramblers' team high.

    Lake City (2-0) will head to Cannon Falls on Tuesday before hosting three-straight games from Dec. 8-13.

