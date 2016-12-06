Girls Basketball: Lake City rolls Cotter
Lake City dominated the first half, then cruised to a 57-41 win over Winona Cotter on Saturday.
Daynalyn Jostock had double-double with 24 points and 22 rebounds, while Julia Anderson scored 12 points for the Tigers. Laura Heitman just missed on her own double-double with eight points and nine boards.
Josie Huelskamp's 10 points were the Ramblers' team high.
Lake City (2-0) will head to Cannon Falls on Tuesday before hosting three-straight games from Dec. 8-13.