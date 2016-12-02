Girls Basketball: Belle Plaine upends Cannon Falls

Paige Narveson had a game-high 22 points for Belle Plaine, with teammate Elizabeth Johnson adding 12.

“Both teams played very well,” said Cannon Falls head coach Samantha McCamy. “(The) girls are improving by leaps and bounds every day. It was a battle for the win.”

The Bombers (0-2) will step into Hiawatha Valley League play for the first time on Tuesday with a home game against Lake City.