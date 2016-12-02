Girls Basketball: Belle Plaine upends Cannon Falls
Cannon Falls trailed by two at halftime, and ended up falling by three to Belle Plaine, 49-46, on Friday.
Tatum Pickar had 13 points, six steals and four rebounds for the Bombers, while Kira Jacobson had 11 points and nine boards in the loss. Sandra Regenscheid added eight points for Cannon Falls, which hit 10 of 14 free throws as a team.
Paige Narveson had a game-high 22 points for Belle Plaine, with teammate Elizabeth Johnson adding 12.
“Both teams played very well,” said Cannon Falls head coach Samantha McCamy. “(The) girls are improving by leaps and bounds every day. It was a battle for the win.”
The Bombers (0-2) will step into Hiawatha Valley League play for the first time on Tuesday with a home game against Lake City.