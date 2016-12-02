Girls Basketball: Goodhue tops Z-M

Wildcat Sydney Lodermeier led all scorers with 28 points and added nine rebounds. McKenzie Ryan had 10 points for Goodhue while Emily Benrud finished with eight points and 12 rebounds.

Makayla Arendt had 12 points and six rebounds to lead Z-M, Lyndsey Quam had seven points, with Hannah Mensink and Natalye Quam each adding six.

The Wildcats (3-0, 1-0 HVL) will head to Hopkins on Saturday to faceoff against Mt. Iron-Buhl in the Tip-Off Classic. Z-M (1-2) will host Rochester Lourdes on Tuesday.